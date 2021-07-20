Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers
Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2021 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 11:00 AM BdST
Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani continued with the prayers despite multiple loud explosions, TV images showed.
