Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Published: 20 Jul 2021 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 11:00 AM BdST

Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani continued with the prayers despite multiple loud explosions, TV images showed.

