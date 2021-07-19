Taliban's political office says it did not suggest a truce in Doha talks
Published: 19 Jul 2021
A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told Al Jazeera TV on Sunday that the group did not suggest an Afghan truce during the Doha talks.
“We did not present in the Doha talks a proposal for a three-month truce,” the spokesman told the Qatar-based channel.
He added that the meetings with the Afghan government delegation would continue in the future and that the talks were “a good opportunity to bring views closer.”
