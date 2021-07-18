Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan hurt in kidnapping
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2021 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 12:16 PM BdST
The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks, officials and a hospital report said on Saturday.
Silsila Alikhil was going home on Friday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad when she was seized for several hours and "severely tortured", Afghanistan's foreign ministry said.
"After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Ms Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital," it added, urging an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.
A medical examination report, shared on social media and confirmed by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences state hospital where Alikhil was treated, said she was admitted with swelling and rope marks on the wrists and ankles.
The report gave her age as 26, said she was held for more than five hours and also noted she had some swelling in the brain's rear occipital region.
Amid widespread consternation over the case in both nations, Afghan authorities summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul to lodge a formal complaint.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that the Afghan embassy had informed it Alikhil was assaulted while riding in a rented vehicle. Police were investigating the "disturbing incident" and security had been tightened for the ambassador and his family, it said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the matter treated as top priority and the culprits caught within 48 hours, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.
Neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan have long had frosty ties. Kabul accuses Pakistan of allowing safe havens for Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing militants to use their territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
Both deny the charges.
- Afghan envoy’s daughter hurt in kidnapping
- Afghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha
- The chaotic Afghan way of war
- Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan briefly abducted
- Textbooks featuring Malala confiscated in Pakistan
- US to start evacuate endangered Afghan nationals in July
- Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan
- Fear, misery in an Afghan city where Taliban stalk the streets
- Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan hurt in kidnapping
- Afghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha as fighting continues
- Back to militias, the chaotic Afghan way of war
- Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan briefly kidnapped: government
- In Pakistan, textbooks featuring Malala removed from bookstores
- The US will help evacuate endangered Afghan nationals starting in late July
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad amid ACC probe
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
- Bangladesh passes deadliest week in COVID: 1,480 deaths, over 83,000 cases
- Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day
- Body of medical student found hanging in Gulshan home
- Dara Khosrowshahi, dad of Silicon Valley
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- Bangladesh must update colonial-era law to deliver justice for sexual assaults: experts