Pakistan bus blast kills 10, including six Chinese -sources
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 01:47 PM BdST
At least 10 people, including at least six Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters, adding that the toll could rise.
It was not immediately clear whether the blast was the result of a roadside device or something planted inside the bus.
Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari, the top police official of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, the province in which the incident occurred, confirmed the death of six Chinese nationals, two soldiers and two locals.
"The bus plunged into a deep ravine after the blast and caused heavy losses. One Chinese engineer and one soldier are missing. The rescue operation is launched and the entire government machinery has been mobilised to rescue the injured by air ambulance," a senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Ansari told Reuters that police were investigating.
"Looks like sabotage," Ansari said as he was departing on a helicopter for the site.
At least three other officials confirmed to Reuters that a blast hit the bus.
Another senior police official told Reuters that the toll had already risen to 13 dead, including nine Chinese nationals and two soldiers.
A senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters the bus was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.
The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that is aimed at connecting western China to the Gwadar sea port in southern Pakistan.
Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have been working on the Dasu hydroelectric project and several others for several years in the region where the blast took place.
- Afghan commandos caught in fierce Taliban attack
- Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal PM
- Situation is normal for US diplomats in Kabul
- Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban
- US general to step down from command in Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka govt looks increasingly like a family firm
- Pakistani authorities recommend banning air travel for unvaccinated
- Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare: WHO
- Responding to SOS, Afghan commandos caught in fierce Taliban attack
- Liberal Deuba becomes PM as Nepal struggles with COVID
- It’s situation normal for US diplomats in Kabul, despite Taliban gains
- Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away
- In symbolic end to war, US general to step down from command in Afghanistan
- In Sri Lanka, the government looks increasingly like a family firm
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX