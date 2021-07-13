Liberal Deuba becomes PM as Nepal struggles with COVID
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2021 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 05:43 PM BdST
Nepal’s president appointed veteran liberal Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister on Tuesday, the president's office said, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the parliament that was dissolved in May.
The new leader's immediate task is to procure COVID-19 vaccines and control the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 658,000 people and killed nearly 10,000 of them - figures experts say fail to reflect the true toll.
"The biggest challenge of the new leader is to free every citizen from suffering from COVID-19 by inoculating them,” said Prakash Sharan Mahat, a senior leader of Deuba’s party.
More than 1.3 million people have had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and are awaiting a second shot as the government scrambles to protect its people.
Deuba, 75, head of the centrist Nepali Congress party, will head a coalition with former Maoist rebels and a party representing a minority community dominant on Nepal's southern plains, the latest development in a months-long political crisis that left the country without a parliament.
Deuba, who has served as prime minister four times in the past, must win a vote of confidence in parliament in the next month.
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Deuba be appointed in place of K.P. Sharma Oli, who had failed to win a vote of confidence and dissolved parliament twice in recent months, which the court ruled was unconstitutional.
Deuba, a staunch democrat, will aim to end corruption and create conditions for free and fair elections due next year following the latest bout of political instability, Mahat said.
But Krishna Khanal, who teaches political science at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan University, said Deuba had struggled when he led governments before.
"The country has faced major crises every time he was prime minister in the past," Khanal told Reuters.
- Situation is normal for US diplomats in Kabul
- Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban
- US general to step down from command in Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka govt looks increasingly like a family firm
- Pakistani authorities recommend banning air travel for unvaccinated
- Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare: WHO
- Grief, neglect: 10 factory disasters in South Asia
- Biden lost faith in US mission in Afghanistan a decade ago
- It’s situation normal for US diplomats in Kabul, despite Taliban gains
- Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away
- In symbolic end to war, US general to step down from command in Afghanistan
- In Sri Lanka, the government looks increasingly like a family firm
- Pakistani authorities recommend banning air travel for unvaccinated
- Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads: WHO
Most Read
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Bangladesh to ease curbs for Eid despite virus surge in lockdown
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Why are COVID deaths spiralling in Bangladesh? Health experts weigh in
- ‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
- Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
- Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial
- WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21