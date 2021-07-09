Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2021 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 06:25 PM BdST
Health workers are struggling to get medicines and supplies into Afghanistan where facilities have come under attack and some staff have fled escalating violence, a World Health Organisation official said on Friday.
Taliban fighters have signalled they want continued support for health services in the areas they are taking, the WHO's regional emergencies director, Rick Brennan, said.
But the situation was fluid and needs remained "enormous and complex" in a country where at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million children at risk of acute malnutrition, he added.
Taliban officials said on Friday they had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan.
Government officials dismissed the assertion by a Taliban delegation visiting Moscow as part of a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including the United States, withdraw after almost 20 years of fighting.
"We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care," Brennan, speaking via videolink from Cairo, told a UN briefing in Geneva.
There had been 30 attacks on facilities this year, including a reported artillery attack on a health centre in Kunar province two days ago, he added, without saying who was responsible.
Health workers in some rural clinics had fled, though others had returned to their jobs, he added.
"The Taliban are asking through indirect means, informally, for support for the continuity of health services in the areas that they are taking ... So I hope that there will be some stability," Brennan said.
Some aid would arrive by next week including 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and oxygen concentrators, he said. They included doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot donated by the United States and AstraZeneca doses through the COVAX facility.
- Biden lost faith in US mission in Afghanistan a decade ago
- US considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women
- Kabul's Bagram Air Base bustles again as Afghans move in
- Afghans rue decades of war
- How unusual is the heat in America's Pacific Northwest?
- Security in Afghanistan is decaying
- A night with Afghan commandos
- Bhutan king treks across mountains to hold down COVID fatality count
- Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago
- Afghan forces retake provincial capital after Taliban incursion
- US considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military exit
- Vacated by Americans, Kabul's Bagram Air Base bustles again as Afghans move in
- 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as US quits Bagram
- How unusual is the heat in the Pacific Northwest?
Most Read
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Stay at home for two weeks in virus lockdown to live for 50 more years: IGP
- How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? Scientists find clues
- Three workers die in Narayanganj factory fire
- Pfizer to ask FDA to authorise booster dose of COVID vaccine as Delta variant spreads
- COVID-19's Lambda variant: worth watching, but no cause for alarm
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official