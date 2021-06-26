Indian Air Force chief Bhadauria opens three-day Bangladesh visit
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2021 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2021 09:59 PM BdST
Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan.
Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria will pay courtesy calls on senior officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during his visit from Saturday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
He will also visit major BAF air bases and pay tributes to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who were martyred during the 1971 Liberation War, by laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.
This is the first time that an Indian Air Force chief will review the parade of BAFA.
It goes on to show the “strong commitment and trust that both Air Forces have towards each other”, the high commission said.
“Visit of the Indian Air Force Chief in the Golden Jubilee year of the Liberation War will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries.”
