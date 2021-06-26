Indian Air Force chief Bhadauria opens three-day Bangladesh visit

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria will pay courtesy calls on senior officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during his visit from Saturday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

He will also visit major BAF air bases and pay tributes to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who were martyred during the 1971 Liberation War, by laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The Indian Air Force chief has been invited as the chief guest of a commissioning ceremony on the occasion of President Parade 2021 at Bangladesh Air Force Academy in Jashore.

This is the first time that an Indian Air Force chief will review the parade of BAFA.

It goes on to show the “strong commitment and trust that both Air Forces have towards each other”, the high commission said.

“Visit of the Indian Air Force Chief in the Golden Jubilee year of the Liberation War will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries.”