Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 02:10 AM BdST
Cyclone Yaas has gathered more strength to turn into a “very severe” storm, powering through the Bay of Bengal towards India’s east coast.
Meteorologists have forecast that the cyclone will bypass Bangladesh if it maintains its current course, but the government was preparing to tackle damage from possible heavy rains and floods in the coastal districts.
Around 15,000 shelters have been prepared for 2.5 million people for evacuation. People from some remote shoals were moved to the shelters on Tuesday.
India was moving over a million people to safety from low-lying areas as meteorologists said the cyclone is likely to make landfall someplace between Paradeep island in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal by Wednesday noon.
The centre of the storm may pass through Odisha’s Balasore. The outer reach is likely to hit Balasore in the morning.
At Tuesday midnight, the storm was 140 kilometres from Paradeep and 210 kilometres from Sagar island. From Bangladesh’s ports, the distance to the storm centre was between 345 km and 500 km.
All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone’s centre was about 120 kph rising to 140 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the centre.
The authorities have also shut all river transports as an additional precaution.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the coastal districts and their offshore islands and shoals are likely to experience wind speed of up to 80-100 kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.
These districts include Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram.
Under the influence of the full moon phase and the cyclone, the low-lying areas of these districts are likely to be inundated by astronomical tide of three to four feet above the normal height.
Wednesday is a public holiday in Bangladesh for the Buddhist festival of Buddha Purnima, but the officials of relevant agencies in the coastal districts have been asked to work, the disaster management and relief ministry said in a statement.
Bangladesh Air Force kept its planes and helicopters at the ready for search and rescue operations, and the transportation of aid.
Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
A freak tornado that some experts said was linked to the incoming storm snapped electricity lines, which electrocuted two people, and damaged around 45 houses in West Bengal's Hooghly district.
In all, the state had already moved around 900,000 people in several coastal districts to storm shelters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters.
In Odisha's Balasore district, close to where the cyclone is expected to make landfall, volunteers broadcast alerts over megaphones, urging people to move.
Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of year, and often roar ashore, causing deaths and destruction in coastal areas of both India and Bangladesh.
Last week, Cyclone Tauktae - the most powerful cyclone to hit India's west cost in more than two decades - killed more than 150 people.
Chattogram’s sky is cloudy on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, which is barrelling towards India’s coasts, prompting Bangladesh to hoist warning signal No. 3. Photo: Suman Babu
[With details from Reuters]
- Pakistan’s private vaccine sales highlight disparity
- 6 die in Pakistan blast at pro-Palestinian rally
- Nepal, Bangladesh scramble to secure COVID shots
- US eyes international help tosecure Kabul airport
- Pakistan's remittances hit all-time monthly high of $2.8 bn
- Girls flee for education in Afghanistan
- IS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack
- Afghans risk travel for Eid amid fragile cease-fire
- Pakistan’s private vaccine sales highlight rich-poor divide
- Nepal president dissolves parliament, new election in November
- Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
- Nepal, Bangladesh scramble to secure COVID-19 shots as India curbs exports
- US eyes international effort to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
- Pakistan's remittances hit all-time monthly high of $2.8 bn in April
Most Read
- Bangladesh finds first case of black fungus
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- Bangladesh vaccinates medical students with China’s Sinopharm shots
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- University students in Bangladesh fear another year will be lost without COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy
- Award-winning poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee dies
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka