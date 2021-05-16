Home > World > South Asia

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 May 2021 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 10:40 AM BdST

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.

At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, officials had said. read more

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories