Eleven killed as bomb blows up a bus in Afghanistan: officials
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2021 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 12:32 PM BdST
A bomb has blown up a bus in Afghanistan killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, officials said on Monday, the latest in a series of deadly blasts that has come as foreign forces withdraw.
The roadside bomb exploded late on Sunday in the southern province of Zabul, the provincial governor's spokesman, Gul Islam Sial, said.
Woman and children were among the wounded, he said. An interior ministry spokesman said 28 people were wounded.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Taliban insurgents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Early on Monday, a blast hit a minibus in Parwan province, just north of the capital, Kabul, killing two people and wounding nine, the Interior Ministry said.
Violence has been rising sharply in recent weeks after the United States announced it would withdraw all of its troops by Sept 11, 20 years after al Qaeda attacks on the United States triggered US-led intervention in Afghanistan.
The Taliban announced late on Sunday they would declare a three-day ceasefire for the religious holiday of Eid al-Fitr later this week.
The ceasefire declaration came two days after bombings outside a school in Kabul killed 68 people, most of them girl students, and injured more than 165 people.
- India land border closure extended
- Death toll in Afghan school blast rises to 58
- 'I'm good', Maldives ex-president says after surviving bomb blast
- Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use
- Pakistan PM in Saudi to discuss relations
- Ex-Maldives president hurt in blast
- Maldives imposes night curfew
- Taliban would repeal Afghan women's rights
- ‘Why do we deserve to die?’ Kabul’s Hazaras bury their daughters
- Afghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire for Eid celebration this week -spokesman
- Bangladesh extends closure of land border for travellers from India after finding variant
- Blasts targeting Afghan school in Kabul kill 40, injures dozens
- Pakistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX
- 'I'm good', says former Maldives president Nasheed after surviving bomb blast
Most Read
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
- Eid returnees crowd Shimulia despite ferry suspension
- Bangladesh suspends air traffic with Nepal, a new virus hotspot
- ‘Don’t put loved ones at risk’: Hasina sounds a warning against desperate travellers
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police