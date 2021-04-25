Bangladesh closes land border for travellers from India over COVID surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2021 08:21 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2021 10:18 PM BdST
The government has decided to keep the land borders closed for travellers from India for two weeks over a deadly COVID-19 surge there.
The ban will come into force on Monday “to save our citizens”, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.
He added that the transportation of goods will continue.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment and having visas with validity for less than 15 days can enter Bangladesh through only Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari after taking permission from the Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala.
They must also have a COVID-negative certificate through PCR test within seventy-two hours of entry.
People entering Bangladesh through this process will have to stay officially quarantined for two weeks.
The vehicles carrying imported goods from India will have to be properly sterilised before entering Bangladesh borders. The drivers and helpers will have to follow the COVID-19 safety protocol strictly.
Railroads will be encouraged for export and import of goods between the two countries in this period, the ministry said.
India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.
About half of the cases in Delhi, the capital city of more than 20 million people, are testing positive for a more contagious variant of the virus, first detected last year in India, that is afflicting younger people, The New York Times reported on Friday.
Italy on Sunday joined a growing list of countries that imposed restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of the “double mutant” COVID-19 variant.
Switzerland said consultations were ongoing on whether to add India to its list of high-risk countries, from where people must immediately go into quarantine upon arrival, after detecting the first case of the Indian variant.
Bangladesh is also experiencing a grim second wave of infections that forced the government to enforce a lockdown.
In the first week of the strict lockdown to Apr 21, Bangladesh posted record 602 deaths from COVID-19 even though the infection rate dropped at the same time.
- War, peace and Taliban spreadsheets
- 4 killed in car bombing at Pakistan hotel
- Pakistan probes shooting of journalist critical of military
- Nepal approves Sputnik V vaccine
- Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest
- Pakistan to vote to expel French envoy
- Looted objects from Afghanistan are returned
- Pakistan Islamists free 11 abducted police
- War, peace and Taliban spreadsheets
- Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11
- Pakistan probes shooting of former prominent journalist critical of military
- Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy
- Nepal approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
- Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French ambassador after violent anti-France protests
Most Read
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29
- Weekly coronavirus cases drop 25% in locked down Bangladesh, but deaths still high
- Hifazat was controlling Waz-Mahfil: police
- Bangladesh logs 101 virus deaths, 2,922 cases in a day
- Bangladesh expert committee calls for strict border controls as COVID ravages India
- Bangladesh halts first dosing of coronavirus vaccine as resupply is uncertain
- Why India is facing an oxygen crisis as COVID cases mount
- As COVID-19 devastates India, deaths go undercounted
- US racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar