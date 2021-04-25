Bangladesh closes land border for travellers from India over COVID surge

The ban will come into force on Monday “to save our citizens”, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.

He added that the transportation of goods will continue.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment and having visas with validity for less than 15 days can enter Bangladesh through only Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari after taking permission from the Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala.

They must also have a COVID-negative certificate through PCR test within seventy-two hours of entry.

People entering Bangladesh through this process will have to stay officially quarantined for two weeks.

The vehicles carrying imported goods from India will have to be properly sterilised before entering Bangladesh borders. The drivers and helpers will have to follow the COVID-19 safety protocol strictly.

Railroads will be encouraged for export and import of goods between the two countries in this period, the ministry said.

India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

About half of the cases in Delhi, the capital city of more than 20 million people, are testing positive for a more contagious variant of the virus, first detected last year in India, that is afflicting younger people, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Italy on Sunday joined a growing list of countries that imposed restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of the “double mutant” COVID-19 variant.

Switzerland said consultations were ongoing on whether to add India to its list of high-risk countries, from where people must immediately go into quarantine upon arrival, after detecting the first case of the Indian variant.

Bangladesh is also experiencing a grim second wave of infections that forced the government to enforce a lockdown.

In the first week of the strict lockdown to Apr 21, Bangladesh posted record 602 deaths from COVID-19 even though the infection rate dropped at the same time.