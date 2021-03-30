Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2021 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 09:55 PM BdST
Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, officials said, adding that a blast had also rocked the provincial health department headquarters but left no casualties.
Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunisation programme at Afghanistan's Health Ministry, told Reuters the explosion took place at the entrance to the health department for the province of Nangarhar late on Tuesday morning.
Around the same time unknown gunmen shot vaccination workers at two separate locations in Jalalabad, killing two volunteers and one supervisor in the polio immunisation programme, all of them women, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the main insurgent movement, the Taliban, said they had no role in the attacks.
A wave of assassinations has hit urban centres since peace talks began between the Taliban and the Afghan government last year in Doha, many of them targeting professional women as well as government employees, media and civil society members.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. Afghanistan kicked off a polio vaccination programme this week, backed by the UN chidren's agency UNICEF.
Rabia, a 20-year old vaccinator in Jalalabad who asked that only her first name be published for security reasons, told Reuters she was in a state of shock.
"Today I am very worried, I do not think my family will allow me to work as a polio vaccinator anymore, because they are afraid that one day I will be killed too," she said.
US Charge D'Affaires Ross Wilson said: "Attacking vaccinators is as heartless as it is inexplicable."
"This campaign is an important step to protect Afghan children from facing an infectious disease that can cause debilitating paralysis," he said on Twitter.
Three female journalists were killed in Jalalabad this month, an attack claimed by Islamic State. The government blames most targeted killings on the Taliban, who deny carrying out assassinations.
Militant groups including the Taliban have targeted health workers in the past. The UN mission to Afghanistan warned last year that health workers were increasingly at risk after a series of attacks. One attack on a Kabul maternity ward in May killed twenty-four people.
- 3 female health workers shot dead in Afghanistan
- Journalist cleared of defamation charge revives India’s #MeToo
- Suspected Indonesia suicide bomber wounds several
- Dogs rule the night in Kabul
- Imran Khan, wife contract COVID
- Pakistan sentences two men death for gang rape
- Pakistan PM contracts COVID-19
- Hasina, Rajapaksha hold talks
- Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan
- Journalist cleared of defamation charge revives India’s #MeToo
- Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
- Pakistan to start importing CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
- In Kabul’s streets, dogs rule the night
- A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers
Most Read
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Bangladesh reports 5,042 virus cases in a day, death toll approaches 9,000
- Bangladesh will explore options if India does not send vaccine in time: minister
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 5,181, single-day record
- Bangladesh reimposes curbs on assembly as virus cases surge
- Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500
- At least 20 injured as police, BNP supporters clash in Chattogram
- Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use: US study