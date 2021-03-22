Pakistan to start importing CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Published: 22 Mar 2021 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 01:20 PM BdST
Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters on Monday.
"We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, said.
Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow commercial imports of COVID-19 vaccines, has already received a batch of the Russian Sputnik vaccine for commercial sale.
