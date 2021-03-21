Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife contract COVID as national positivity ratio tops 9%
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2021 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2021 11:03 AM BdST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have both tested positive for COVID as the country’s national positivity ratio surpassed nine percent, reports Dawn.
It was decided that the staff of Prime Minister’s Office and contacts of the premier would be tested under the contact-tracing policy.
During the last 24 hours, the country saw the highest number of positive cases since July with 3,876 people getting infected.
Social media was abuzz throughout the day with the news of the prime minister testing positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a debate on the effectiveness of the vaccine which he had received two days ago.
On the international front, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interestingly, became the first leader to wish Mr Khan.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive
- Hasina, Rajapaksha hold bilateral talks with several deals in the offing
- Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash
- Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies
- Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
Opinion
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 1,868 new virus cases, another 26 die
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- Pakistan PM Khan tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to vaccinate
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation
- Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
- Outed by online campaign, children of Myanmar junta hounded abroad
- US defence secretary urges India to avoid buying Russian equipment