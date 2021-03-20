Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 04:29 PM BdST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.
Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.
Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.
He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.
Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.
The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.
There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.
Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people after seeing a poor response from frontline health workers, who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.
Chinese Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.
PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021
- Hasina, Rajapaksha hold bilateral talks with several deals in the offing
- Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash
- Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies
- Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- Six coal miners killed in blast in Pakistan's southwest
- Tibet official urges China to start construction on Brahmaputra dam within year
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- Tributes pour in for Moudud Ahmed, senior politician and lawyer
- Let us build a developed Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Hasina
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Three children found buried in Bangladesh