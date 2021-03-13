Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 04:42 PM BdST
Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.
Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."
The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.
Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.
Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.
Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.
"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.
The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.
This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.
- Sri Lanka to ban burqa
- 6 die in Pakistan coal mine blast
- Tibet urges China to start construction on Brahmaputra dam
- Pakistan PM wins confidence vote
- Women journos targeted in Afghanistan
- Memorial construction may start during 50 years celebrations
- Afghan media worker who risked all for women's rights
- Neighbours should end problems in talks: Hasina
- Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- Six coal miners killed in blast in Pakistan's southwest
- Tibet official urges China to start construction on Brahmaputra dam within year
- Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott
- They were journalists, and women, and targeted for both
- Construction of monument for fallen Indian soldiers may start during 50 years celebrations
Most Read
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner as fresh allegations of abuse, misuse of funds surface
- Bangladesh may delay school reopening if COVID resurgence continues
- Trump as you’ve never seen him before
- bdnews24.com received ‘legal notice’ from Sylhet lawyer. Now he says he hasn’t sent it
- Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial
- WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues
- Bangladesh logs 1,066 new virus cases, death count hits 8,515
- Bangladesh logs 1,014 new virus cases, another 12 die
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- London murder case triggers fear about women's safety