Hasina says neighbouring countries should resolve problems through discussion

She made the remarks when India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid her a courtesy call at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.

“There can be problems between neighbouring countries. We think these should be resolved through negotiations and discussions,” her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying.

The prime minister briefed Jaishankar about Bangladesh’s coronavirus immunisation drive and thanked India for supplying vaccine doses.

Bangladesh’s economy is growing despite floods, storms and other natural calamities along with the pandemic, she told India's top diplomat.

Hasina said her government put highest priority on agriculture to avert food crisis amid the pandemic.

Jaishankar presented the book “Liberation War of Bangladesh”, written by his father K Subrahmanyam, to Hasina.

He said India feels honoured to be part of the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining the celebrations later in March.

He said India’s economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and all the countries in the region have been able to overcome the obstacles created by the outbreak.

He reiterated India’s commitment to stand beside Bangladesh during the pandemic crisis.

Jaishankar also congratulated Hasina on Bangladesh receiving the UN recommendation for graduation to a developing nation from a least developed country.