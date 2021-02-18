Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2021 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 11:33 AM BdST
Nepal on Thursday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use, a government official told Reuters, the second shot to be cleared after the AstraZeneca product.
"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh KC, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.
More stories
- Nepal approves Chinese vaccine Vero Cell
- Nepalis pray for health, wisdom
- India never bosses Bangladesh around: Doraiswami
- Myanmar protesters undaunted
- Pakistan expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale
- India jails ‘Boma Mizan’ for 29 years
- Five die in separate attacks in Kabul
- Pakistan approves Sputnik-V vaccine for emergency use
Recent Stories
- Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use
- Nepalis pray for health and wisdom as coronavirus curtails crowds at festival
- India never bosses Bangladesh around like a big brother: Doraiswami
- The Taliban close in on Afghan cities, pushing the country to the brink
- Myanmar protesters undaunted; Suu Kyi speaks to judge
- Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- In videos, Dubai princess says she is a ‘hostage’
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree