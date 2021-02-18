Home > World > South Asia

Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Feb 2021 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 11:33 AM BdST

Nepal on Thursday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use, a government official told Reuters, the second shot to be cleared after the AstraZeneca product.

"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh KC, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.

