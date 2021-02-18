Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, to make first purchases from India
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2021 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 12:20 PM BdST
Nepal approved on Thursday the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of China’s Sinopharm, a government official said, the second vaccine cleared after AstraZeneca's product.
The move paves the way for China to donate 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to the Himalayan nation, which last month received one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine free of charge from its other big neighbour India.
Nepal will also buy the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.
"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.
Nepal launched its immunisation drive on Jan. 27 beginning with medical workers, and plans to eventually cover 72% of the South Asian country's 30 million people.
Health and Population Minister Hridayesh Tripathi told Reuters Nepal would soon buy two million doses of the AstraZeneca shot, made by the Serum Institute of India, for $4 each, the same price that Bangladesh is paying.
"We have received a good price … we must not miss this opportunity to purchase it,” Tripathi said.
Authorities say Nepal is also expecting vaccines from alliances backed by the World Health Organisation which distribute shots to poorer countries.
Two other vaccines – Russia's Sputnik V and one made by India’s Bharat Biotech - are waiting to be cleared by the government.
In recent years, China and India have jockeyed for influence in Nepal and poured millions of dollars into aid and investment in infrastructure.
But demand for vaccines in the country with poor health infrastructure has offered India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, a way to claw back ground. India has donated or sold COVID-19 shots to two dozen countries.
Nepal has reported 273,070 COVID-19 cases and 2,055 deaths.
- Nepal approves Chinese vaccine Vero Cell
- Nepalis pray for health, wisdom
- India never bosses Bangladesh around: Doraiswami
- Myanmar protesters undaunted
- Pakistan expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale
- India jails ‘Boma Mizan’ for 29 years
- Five die in separate attacks in Kabul
- Pakistan approves Sputnik-V vaccine for emergency use
- Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use
- Nepalis pray for health and wisdom as coronavirus curtails crowds at festival
- India never bosses Bangladesh around like a big brother: Doraiswami
- The Taliban close in on Afghan cities, pushing the country to the brink
- Myanmar protesters undaunted; Suu Kyi speaks to judge
- Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat
- Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh court orders BTRC to remove Al Jazeera report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men”