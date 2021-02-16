India never bosses Bangladesh around like a big brother: Doraiswami
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2021 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 03:36 AM BdST
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami has said his country never bosses Bangladesh around like a big brother.
“Honestly speaking, Bangladeshis is a big country of 170 million people. So there is no reason to think like this,” he said at DCAB Talk on Monday, a meeting with the
Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh.
He said India prioritises relations with Bangladesh in its foreign policy and that the fearful perception that many Bangladeshis have about India is unfounded.
He also said his government’s failure to sign an agreement on sharing the water of the
common river Teesta was an “unfortunate reality”. But he was forthright in saying that there is little possibility of a breakthrough anytime soon.
The high commissioner said India will resume travel visas for Bangladeshis once the coronavirus pandemic eases.
India plans to launch visa on arrival for Bangladeshis, but it all depends on the capability of the two countries to manage the system.
DCAB General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event chaired by President Pantho Rahman.
