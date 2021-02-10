India jails Bangladeshi JMB militant ‘Boma Mizan’ for 29 years
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2021 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 11:30 PM BdST
An Indian court has sentenced Jahidul Islam Mizan alias ‘Boma Mizan’, a leader of banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB, to 29 years in jail on terrorism-related charges.
Suvendu Samanta, special judge of India’s National Investigation Agency, delivered the verdict on Wednesday, the local media reported.
Mizan was sentenced to five years each on five counts and two years each for two other offences, which he will have to undergo consecutively.
After the JMB’s link was found in the blast at a house in Burdwan’s Khagragarh on Oct 2, 2014, the NIA said Mizan was involved with the incident. Two militant suspects were killed in the blast.
The law enforcers in Bangladesh had arrested Mizan in 2009 over a number of attacks, for which he was sentenced to up to life in prison.
The militants snatched him and two other JMB leaders away from police in a daring attack on a moving prison van at Trishal Upazila in Mymensingh on Feb 26, 2014.
Police announced Tk 500,000 reward for information leading to Mizan’s arrest.
The NIA arrested him again in Bengaluru in August 2018. He was wanted there for his involvement in the Bodh Gaya explosion in Bihar as well.
On Wednesday, the court also fined him Rs 29,000.
He is said to have received training in bomb-making from Nasrullah and Mollah Omar of JMB after being drafted into the group following his background in violent student politics.
Including Mizan, India has sentenced 29 of the 31 convicts in the Burdwan blast case while two others are on the run, according to the local media.
- Five die in separate attacks in Kabul
- Pakistan approves Sputnik-V vaccine for emergency use
- Booming kidney trade preys on poor Afghans
- Myanmar generals shut down internet
- Pakistan military airlifts first shipment of COVID vaccine
- Hasina-Modi meet likely on Mar 27
- Officials discuss Modi’s Dhaka visit
- Afghan violence threatens peace moves
- Five killed in Kabul as attacks increasingly target civilians
- Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- In Afghanistan, a booming kidney trade preys on the poor
- Myanmar generals shut down internet as thousands protest coup
- Pakistan military airlifts first COVID-19 vaccine consignment from China
- Nepal seeks to ban 2 climbers it says faked Everest summit
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Australia, New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for T20 series this year