As US warns on withdrawal, data shows Taliban attacks climb in past year
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2021 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2021 12:52 PM BdST
The number of attacks in Afghanistan by the Taliban in the last quarter of 2020 were higher than the same period the year before, a US watchdog agency said on Monday, after recent accusations by President Joe Biden's administration that the Taliban has failed to live up to commitments needed for a US withdrawal.
The February 2020 agreement between the Taliban and the United States calls for a complete withdrawal of US troops by May 2021 in return for the insurgents fulfilling security guarantees.
While Biden has not formally changed the May deadline, officials have said the Taliban has not been living up to its commitments under the deal and the deadline is likely to be extended.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, said in a report that the US military had reported that "enemy initiated attacks" between October and December 2020 were higher than those in the same period in 2019.
In particular, there was an increase in attacks in the capital city of Kabul.
"US Forces-Afghanistan said this quarter enemy attacks in Kabul were higher than they were last quarter, and 'much higher' than in the same quarter a year prior," the report said.
It added that despite the violence, casualties this quarter were down 14% compared with the previous quarter and down 5% in 2020 compared with 2019.
An Afghan peace ministry official suffered light injuries in a bomb blast in Kabul on Monday.
The Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in Qatar to reach a peace deal. Those talks resumed in January after an almost month-long break, but negotiators and diplomats say there has since been little progress.
Reuters reported on Sunday that international troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline, a move that could escalate tensions with the Taliban demanding full withdrawal.
- Hasina-Modi meet likely on Mar 27
- Officials discuss Modi’s Dhaka visit
- Afghan violence threatens peace moves
- First Afghan female breakdancer sets sights on Olympics
- New India-China border clash shows simmering tensions
- COVID19: Pakistanis drop their guard
- Vaccine gift implies strong India ties: FM
- India's vaccine diplomacy pushes back against China
- As US warns on withdrawal, data shows Taliban attacks climb in past year
- Hasina, Modi likely to meet in Dhaka on Mar 27
- Officials discuss Indian PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit on 50 years of independence
- Killings of civilians rise as Afghan violence threatens peace moves
- Afghanistan's first female breakdancer sets sights on Paris Olympics
- New India-China border clash shows simmering tensions
Most Read
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’
- Three PR firm employees die, several others fall ill after vacation in Gazipur resort
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Unease, anger simmer over Myanmar coup as some celebrate
- Bangladesh apparel makers win $40m lawsuit against American chain Sears
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- Journalist ‘assaulted’ for taking photos of illegal sand lifting in Sunamganj
- 77 days: Trump’s campaign to subvert the election
- Will the Myanmar coup upset the Rohingya repatriation plans? Analysts say no
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh