Hasina, Modi likely to meet in Dhaka on Mar 27

Modi may arrive in Dhaka on Mar 26, the Independence Day, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Sunday.

But the itinerary of his visit is still being worked out.

After the main event of the celebrations, an official banquet will be held in his honour, according to the plan, Masud told journalists after returning from India following a four-day tour.

“In that case, a bilateral meeting can be held the next day. Or he (Modi) can travel outside Dhaka,” the secretary said.

Modi may visit Gopalganj’s Tungipara to pay respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave.

The Indian premier was scheduled to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary but the programmes were finally held mostly online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Masud said he met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who may visit Dhaka by the end of February.

Modi’s visit will not be limited to celebrations only. Projects such as the proposed

‘Independence Road’ from Mujibnagar to West Bengal and Feni Bridge are likely to be launched along with the inauguration of a digital exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu.

Officials are also discussing about five to six Memorandums of Understanding, including one on disaster management.