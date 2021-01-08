Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan court sentences senior Lashkar e Taiba official Lakhvi to 5 years for terrorism financing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jan 2021 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 04:39 PM BdST

A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, to five years in jail for terrorism financing.

Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He was sentenced to five years concurrently on three separate counts of the offence, with a fine of 100,000 rupees on each count, an order from the court said. 

