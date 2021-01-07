Bangladesh again asks Pakistan to apologise for 1971 genocide

Md Shahriar Alam, the state minister for foreign affairs, renewed the demand when the newly appointed Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui saw him in Dhaka on Thursday.

The state minister highlighted that enhancing relations with all neighbouring countries was a foreign policy priority of the government, the ministry said in a statement. “In line with that spirit, we look forward to engaging with Pakistan,” he said.

Besides seeking the apology, he reiterated the importance of resolving outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan, including repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh and settlement of the issue of the division of assets.

He also urged Pakistan to grant access to more Bangladeshi products by utilising the existing SAFTA provisions, relaxing the negative list and removing trade barriers. The current trade balance tilts towards Pakistan.

High Commissioner Siddiqui said he would give due diligence to advancing bilateral relations in every possible area of cooperation.

Both sides agreed on the need to hold the long-pending Foreign Office Consultations, which was last held in 2010.

Shahriar assured Imran of full cooperation and assistance during his tenure in Dhaka.

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed to work further for promotion of bilateral relations.

The high commissioner handed over a signed copy of Tripartite Agreement of 1974 to Shahriar. The agreement had “addressed all the outstanding issues between the two countries”, according to the statement.

Imran said that the agreement should serve as a “foundation for further strengthening of the existing fraternal relations”.