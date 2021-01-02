Afghan journalist shot dead in car ambush
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2021 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2021 12:00 PM BdST
An Afghan journalist was shot dead in a car ambush in the central province of Ghor, the fifth media professional to be killed in the country in two months, officials said on Saturday.
Bismellah Adel Aimaq, 28, the editor-in-chief of Sada-e-Ghor (Voice of Ghor) radio station, was killed near Firoz Koh city, the capital of Ghor, on Friday.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the killing.
“Unfortunately, Bismellah Adel Aimaq, the head of Sada-e Ghor Radio, was killed by unknown gunmen this evening in Firoz Koh.
"He was 28 years old, and started working with Sada-e-Ghor Radio since 2015,” said Habibollah Radmanesh, the deputy governor of Ghor.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the killing and said his government was committed to supporting and promoting freedom of expression.
"The Taliban and other terrorist groups could not silence the legitimate voices of journalists and the media by carrying out such attacks," he said in a tweet.
A civil society activist was also killed on Friday by unknown militants.
Targeted killings of journalists, government officials and rights activists, have increased rapidly in recent months as violence surges in Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban.
The Taliban stated in December it was not involved in the killing of media professionals.
- Afghan journalist shot dead in car ambush
- 7 die in Pakistan attack
- Hundreds protest against Nepal PM’s dissolution of parliament
- BGB worried over ‘armed CHT party camps in India’
- Nepal Cabinet asks for dissolution of parliament
- COVID surge, conspiracy theories roil Pakistan
- Climate change could create 63m migrants in South Asia by 2050
- India assures again on Teesta, border killing
Most Read
- Louis Kahn-designed dorms in India may be razed
- India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine, country's first
- Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from US business groups
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Forgers steal bdnews24.com contents to accuse it of copyright infringement
- Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as number of COVID-19 cases rise
- Wisconsin pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in January
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021