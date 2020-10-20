Myanmar insurgents say they kidnapped ruling party candidates
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2020 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2020 10:45 AM BdST
Insurgents from western Myanmar on Monday claimed responsibility for the kidnapping last week of three ruling party candidates in conflict-torn Rakhine state, and demanded the release of detained student protesters in return for letting them go.
The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) said the three – two women and a man – were abducted on Wednesday while campaigning in Rakhine before a Nov 8 election.
The western region, where most parliamentary seats are held by Rakhine nationalist opponents of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been beset by an insurgency that has intensified this year.
The Arakan Army (AA), the rebel group battling government troops there, said in a statement posted online the three candidates would be "detained and investigated as required by circumstances till a certain time".
It accused the NLD of complicity with military "atrocities" against civilians but said it was willing to free the group in return for the release of students arrested while protesting the war and other "innocent people" detained by authorities.
"If they make demands in this way, it would difficult for us to comply," Myo Nyunt, a member of the NLD’s central executive committee, told Reuters by phone.
The country's election committee said on Saturday more than half the polling stations initially planned in Rakhine will no longer operate, as parts of the state are too unstable for voting.
The AA, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist ethnic majority in Rakhine, seeks greater autonomy for the region from the central government.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced since fighting began in early 2019 and dozens killed.
The Arakan Student Union said four of its members had been detained on Monday after marching through the state capital of Sittwe holding banners criticising the government and military.
Several other students have been arrested after similar protests in recent weeks.
- Afghan female warlord surrenders: Taliban
- Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
- Hasina to meet Modi in December
- Nawaz Sharif accuses army chief of toppling his government
- Thai protesters defy ban on demonstrations
- India frees top Kashmir politician
- Women hit the gym in former Taliban stronghold
- Rajapaksa draws Sri Lanka closer to China
Most Read
- The ‘floating’ road in Kishoreganj
- Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce blackout
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Bagerhat court jails man for life over child rape in swift trial
- Hospitalised COVID-19 patients can have ongoing symptoms for months: study
- Tens of thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
- Bangladesh records 21 new virus deaths, cases top 390,000
- Doctors tussle with bureaucrats over 'control' of top health posts, threaten agitation
- RAB busts fraudulent dental practice run by man, father-in-law in Dhaka
- Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon