Hasina to meet Modi virtually in mid-December
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2020 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 06:40 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a virtual meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in mid-December.
The meeting is likely to be held on Dec 16 or 17, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said after Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a call on him on Sunday.
India wants the meeting to be held on Dec 16, but Bangladesh prefers another date because Hasina and the officials will be busy on the Victory Day, said Momen.
“We will finalise the date after discussions,” he said.
Bangladesh has also invited Modi to the celebrations over the golden jubilee of independence on Mar 26, 2021.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Oct 18, 2020.
He asked Doraiswami to take steps for the reopening of the road and train routes between the two countries for passengers.
India and Bangladesh are resuming flights under “air bubble” arrangements amid the pandemic on Oct 28 after a suspension of nearly eight months.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is set to visit India to sign an agreement on the special arrangements.
But Momen pointed out that plane fare is too costly for people from the low-income groups.
“Most of our people travel (to India) by road. So we will be happy if the road transport resumes,” he said.
Doraiswami could not promise anything on the issue as India is greatly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign minister said.
