Momen, Jaishankar discuss Bangladesh-India joint commission meeting
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 10:50 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have discussed the next meeting of the Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission over phone.
The ministry-level meeting, sixth of the commission, is likely to be held by the end September virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Jaishankar is keen to visit Bangladesh on his first overseas tour after the ease of travel restrictions by India, the ministry said.
He described the conversation with Momen as a “warm” one in a tweet.
“Agreed to hold our Joint Consultative Commission very soon. Will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goals set by our leaders,” the Indian foreign minister wrote on Twitter.
