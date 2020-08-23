Bangladesh parliamentary committee questions India FS Shringla’s ‘unofficial’ visit

The committee in a meeting on Sunday also decided to hold a “closed-door” meeting on challenges in improving India-Bangladesh ties.

Its Chairman Md Faruk Khan told bdnews24.com: “We asked why he [Shringla] came on an unofficial visit. Are diplomatic visits unofficial?”

“The ministry informed us that such visits can take place without a schedule. Its main objective was to convey a message from Indian prime minister [Narendra Modi] to the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina],” Khan said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, among others, attended the meeting.

Shringla, a former high commissioner to Bangladesh, arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Aug 18.

Besides Hasina, he met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

Shringla assured Masud of prioritising Bangladesh in sharing a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s University of Oxford when India goes into commercial production if the vaccine candidate passes trials.

Masud also said Bangladesh was ready to help India produce vaccines by taking part in trials.

The visit amid China-related reports over India-Bangladesh ties was widely discussed.

Khan said Shringla and Masud had also discussed the reports.

“They Indian side said they are also thinking about the matter, but they cannot do anything about reports published in the media,” the committee chairman said.

The challenges in improving India-Bangladesh ties were on the agenda of Sunday’s meeting, but Khan said they would discuss the issue in the next meeting.

“It will be a closed-door meeting,” he said.

The parliamentary standing committees’ meetings are closed-door ones as per parliament’s rules of procedure.

Asked why he was calling the next meeting “closed-door”, Khan said, “Many from outside the committee usually attend meetings. But we will allow selected people in the next meeting.”

Committee members Nurul Islam Nahid, Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince, Abdul Majid Khan, Habibe Millat, Nahim Razzaq, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Nizam Uddin Jalil John attended Sunday’s meeting.

They also discussed the condition of Bangladeshis in Lebanon, where the massive Beirut explosion killed at least 180 people earlier this month.

The dead included five Bangladeshis. Nearly 80 other Bangladeshi expatriates and 21 members of Bangladesh Navy working in a UN peacekeeping mission were injured.

The committee asked the ministry to take steps to bring back around 3,000 undocumented Bangladeshis from Lebanon.