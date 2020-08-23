Bangladesh parliamentary committee questions India FS Shringla’s ‘unofficial’ visit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2020 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 10:23 PM BdST
The parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs has questioned the “sudden” Dhaka visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
The committee in a meeting on Sunday also decided to hold a “closed-door” meeting on challenges in improving India-Bangladesh ties.
Its Chairman Md Faruk Khan told bdnews24.com: “We asked why he [Shringla] came on an unofficial visit. Are diplomatic visits unofficial?”
“The ministry informed us that such visits can take place without a schedule. Its main objective was to convey a message from Indian prime minister [Narendra Modi] to the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina],” Khan said.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, among others, attended the meeting.
Shringla, a former high commissioner to Bangladesh, arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Aug 18.
Besides Hasina, he met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.
Shringla assured Masud of prioritising Bangladesh in sharing a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s University of Oxford when India goes into commercial production if the vaccine candidate passes trials.
Masud also said Bangladesh was ready to help India produce vaccines by taking part in trials.
The visit amid China-related reports over India-Bangladesh ties was widely discussed.
Khan said Shringla and Masud had also discussed the reports.
“They Indian side said they are also thinking about the matter, but they cannot do anything about reports published in the media,” the committee chairman said.
The challenges in improving India-Bangladesh ties were on the agenda of Sunday’s meeting, but Khan said they would discuss the issue in the next meeting.
“It will be a closed-door meeting,” he said.
The parliamentary standing committees’ meetings are closed-door ones as per parliament’s rules of procedure.
Asked why he was calling the next meeting “closed-door”, Khan said, “Many from outside the committee usually attend meetings. But we will allow selected people in the next meeting.”
Committee members Nurul Islam Nahid, Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince, Abdul Majid Khan, Habibe Millat, Nahim Razzaq, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Nizam Uddin Jalil John attended Sunday’s meeting.
They also discussed the condition of Bangladeshis in Lebanon, where the massive Beirut explosion killed at least 180 people earlier this month.
The dead included five Bangladeshis. Nearly 80 other Bangladeshi expatriates and 21 members of Bangladesh Navy working in a UN peacekeeping mission were injured.
The committee asked the ministry to take steps to bring back around 3,000 undocumented Bangladeshis from Lebanon.
- Singapore finds new variant of virus
- How Indonesia failed to control virus
- Bangladesh ready to trial vaccine from India
- Pakistan’s Khan plays down differences with Saudi
- Several rockets strike Afghan capital
- Plane crash: Hasina sends condolences to Modi
- Dozens feared dead in Nepal landslide
- Floods expose blockages in Karachi's drains, politics
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh is 15th most affected as global COVID-19 deaths cross 800,000, cases top 23m
- Government borrows from banks heavily as pandemic hits revenue
- President’s sister describes Trump as liar with ‘no principles’ in recordings
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- Family of dead doctor in Jamalpur says it was a 'planned murder'
- ACC prosecutes OC Pradip, wife over 'illegal wealth', money laundering
- Dhaka court opens trial of Papia, husband in arms case
- Threatened by Facebook disinformation, a Buddhist monk flees Cambodia
- Shouting turns to violence in Portland as duelling protests converge
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque’s career mostly defined by controversy