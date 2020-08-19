Bangladesh ready to trial COVID-19 vaccine from India
Bangladesh is ready to collaborate with India in the development of COVID-19 vaccine, including its trial, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has told his visiting Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Bangladesh also looks forward to early affordable availability of the vaccine when it is ready, Masud told Shringla during a working lunch on Wednesday, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Shringla, a former high commissioner to Bangladesh, expressed India’s willingness to be in “close contact” with Bangladesh and other neighbours on the issue.
He highlighted the cost advantage that India enjoys “due to its economies of scale in manufacturing”.
The two officials met at a Dhaka hotel after Shringla arrived on Tuesday on a two-day visit to convey Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message aiming at further strengthening the ties.
Shringla met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday to convey the “special message”.
He was the first foreign dignitary to meet Hasina after the coronavirus began spreading in Bangladesh, according to the foreign ministry. He had met the prime minister during his Bangladesh visit in March.
“We have offered to assist them with the trial. We are ready to help.”
India’s reaction to the proposal has been positive, according to Masud.
"They have also responded to the proposal by saying that the vaccines will be available, not only for India, but for us early on.”
"The pharmaceutical companies here also have the capacity to produce the vaccine. Therefore, they can also work on creating opportunities for collaboration and we've asked for their cooperation to this end."
Shringla told the media that Bangladesh “has always been a priority for us”.
The foreign secretary emphasised that India produces 60 percent of the world’s vaccine and added, “When the vaccine is developed, all our friends, partners and neighbouring countries will have access to it.”
India is gearing up to produce the vaccine on a massive scale, according to Shringla.
“We are working on developing the vaccine which is in the trial stage. But we are at an advanced level.”
