Pakistan pilot licence irregularities are 'serious lapse': IATA
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 06:32 PM BdST
Irregularities found in pilot licences at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) represent a "serious lapse" in safety controls, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday after the carrier grounded one third of its pilots.
"We are following reports from Pakistan regarding fake pilot licences, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator," an IATA spokesman said, adding that the organisation was seeking more information.
Pakistan's civil aviation authority has found that some 150 of PIA's 434 pilots have "dubious licences", the airline said.
An inquiry into a PIA crash that killed 97 people last month has pointed to pilots not following procedures.
- Pakistan air crash pilots 'distracted' by virus worry
- Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians
- China lost 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
- Coordinated blasts kill 4 in Pakistan
- Sticky season ahead for Pakistan's mango growers
- Living on edge, Pakistani Hindus feel safer in India
- Desperate Afghans flock to herbalist’s ‘vaccine’
- 19 killed in China tanker truck blast
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Gucci says fashion shows should never be the same
- ‘I deserve an apology from them’: Dr Ferdous Khandker rebuts propaganda about his political ties
- PM to get government job age limit review proposal amid virus crisis
- Kuwait sends Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam to prison on charges of human trafficking, money laundering
- Trump family to ask court to stop publication of tell-all by president’s niece
- Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla
- Mayor Atiqul launches bike-sharing service JoBike in Dhaka's Gulshan
- Breakthrough drug for COVID-19 may be risky for mild cases