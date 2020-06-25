Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan pilot licence irregularities are 'serious lapse': IATA

Published: 25 Jun 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 06:32 PM BdST

Irregularities found in pilot licences at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) represent a "serious lapse" in safety controls, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday after the carrier grounded one third of its pilots.

"We are following reports from Pakistan regarding fake pilot licences, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator," an IATA spokesman said, adding that the organisation was seeking more information.

Pakistan's civil aviation authority has found that some 150 of PIA's 434 pilots have "dubious licences", the airline said.

An inquiry into a PIA crash that killed 97 people last month has pointed to pilots not following procedures.

