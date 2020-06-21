China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 01:50 PM BdST
China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border this week, a federal government minister has said, as the nuclear-armed countries remained locked in confrontation on the frontline on Sunday.
China has not said anything about any losses in the hand-to-hand combat that took place in the heavily contested Galwan Valley in the western Himalayas, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 injured.
"If 20 were martyred on our (Indian) side, then there would have been at least double the casualties on their (China) side," VK Singh, the minister for roads and transport, told TV News24 in an interview broadcast late on Saturday.
Singh, who is a former army chief, did not provide any evidence to support his statement. He said China historically never accepted any war casualties including in the 1962 conflict with India.
China's state controlled Global Times said earlier there had been casualties on the Chinese side but did not elaborate.
Singh said the Indian side had handed over Chinese troops who had strayed into Indian territory after the violent standoff.
India's defence ministry spokesman Bharat Bhushan Babu refused to comment on Singh's interview.
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours traded accusations on Saturday that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of their deadliest clash in half a century.
Troops remain locked in a face-off at several locations along the poorly defined Line of Actual Control, despite talks between local commanders to de-escalate.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised China for escalating border tensions with India.
- Coordinated blasts kill 4 in Pakistan
- Sticky season ahead for Pakistan's mango growers
- Living on edge, Pakistani Hindus feel safer in India
- Desperate Afghans flock to herbalist’s ‘vaccine’
- 19 killed in China tanker truck blast
- Nepal approves new map in row with India
- N Korea cuts off all communications to S Korea
- Pakistan virus cases top 100,000
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19
- Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
- AL leader Hanif flies to Canada to visit family
- WHO warns of ‘dangerous phase’ of pandemic as outbreaks widen
- Kamal Lohani, eminent cultural activist and journalist, dies at 86
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, 3,240 daily cases
- 20 Bangladesh judges infected with COVID-19
- Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening creams
- Five more banks opt against imposing pay cuts