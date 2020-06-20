Coordinated blasts kill four in Pakistan, including soldiers
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2020 09:35 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 09:35 AM BdST
Three consecutive explosions claimed by a little-known separatist group killed four people including two soldiers in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Friday, officials said.
At least a dozen people were also injured.
Shadowy secessionist organization the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, which wants the province to break from the Pakistani federation, said it carried out the attacks.
One of the blasts was in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and the capital of Sindh, where a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier were injured.
That explosion was outside a centre for distribution of government cash handouts, and police believe the target was a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers paramilitary force parked outside.
The second blast was reported in Ghotki district, 500 km north of Karachi, where two Rangers soldiers died along with a passerby, local police chief Furrukh Ali told Reuters.
The third blast took place in Sindh's Larkana district, where no casualties were reported.
The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has carried out low-intensity attacks in the past, including blowing up train tracks, but its separatist fight has been less violent than that of neighbouring Balochistan province.
"Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claims the responsibility of Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana attacks," it tweeted, without giving more details.
The Rangers, a wing of the Pakistan Army, have been deployed around Pakistan and played a prominent role in crackdowns on militants and criminals in Karachi.
Sindh's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry into Friday's violence.
- Sticky season ahead for Pakistan's mango growers
- Living on edge, Pakistani Hindus feel safer in India
- Desperate Afghans flock to herbalist’s ‘vaccine’
- 19 killed in China tanker truck blast
- Nepal approves new map in row with India
- N Korea cuts off all communications to S Korea
- Pakistan virus cases top 100,000
- Child maid's death causes outrage in Pakistan
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Bangladesh health official says ‘deeply sorry’ for virus comments, blames 'rushed' script
- Former home minister Sahara Khatun in intensive care
- Former minister Khandaker Mosharraf tests positive for COVID-19
- Satellite images suggest Chinese activity at Himalayan border with India before clash
- Three government agencies get new DGs
- Bangladesh records 45 new virus deaths, cases surge by 3,243
- Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul tests positive for COVID-19
- Quader slams top health official's 'irresponsible' comments on virus crisis
- Hopes for hajj begin to fade in pandemic