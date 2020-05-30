Move over James Bond: India returns alleged bird spy to Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2020 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2020 01:51 AM BdST
Indian police have released a pigeon belonging to a Pakistani fisherman after a probe found that the bird, which had flown across the contentious border between the nuclear-armed nations, was not a spy, two officials said on Friday.
"The pigeon was set free yesterday (May 28) after nothing suspicious was found," said Shailendra Mishra, a senior police official in Indian-administered Kashmir. It was unclear where the bird was released and whether it flew back to its owner.
The Pakistani owner of the pigeon had urged India to return his bird, which Indian villagers turned over to police after discovering it.
"It's just an innocent bird," Habibullah, the owner of the bird, who goes by just one name, told Reuters on Friday.
He rejected allegations that the numbers inscribed on a ring on the pigeon's leg were codes meant for militant groups operating in the disputed region of Kashmir.
Habibullah, who lives in a village near the Kashmir border, one of the most militarised zones in the world, said the bird had participated in a pigeon racing contest and the digits on the bird's leg were his mobile phone number.
The sport is especially popular in the border villages, said Yasir Khalid of the Shakar Garh Pigeon Club, adding such races are held in India too, and it is not unusual to lose a bird on either side. Owners identify their birds with stamps on the wings, paint and rings on the feet.
"We had to take the bird into our custody to probe if it was being using for spying," a senior Indian border security officer said requesting anonymity, while explaining this was part of the drill given border sensitivities.
In 2016, a pigeon was taken into Indian custody after it was found with a note threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Afghanistan starts freeing 900 Taliban prisoners
- Thai researcher eyes accessible vaccine
- 'No Eid in our home'
- Karachi plane crash leaves grim task
- Karachi plane crash death toll hits 97
- Pakistan crash pilot reported technical errors
- Karachi mayor expects no plane crash survivors
- Calls for protest march in HK against security laws
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Bangladesh set to step into coronavirus new normal with a lot at stake
- Sohail F Rahman, wife fly to London by chartered plane amid pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 2,523 new virus cases, a daily record; deaths hit 582
- Ex-FM Morshed Khan leaves for London by chartered flight in pandemic
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended
- Pamela Anderson’s Garden of Eden
- Sikder brothers escape to Thailand by air ambulance from legal charges at home
- Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India
- Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight