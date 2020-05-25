'No Eid in our home': Pakistani families mourn crash victims
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2020 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 04:14 PM BdST
As Fazal Rahmaan, 80 and his wife, Wahida Rahmaan, 74, boarded a plane in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Friday, their family's biggest fear was that they might get catch the coronavirus on their way to spend the holiday in Karachi.
Instead the couple, who had been married for 54 years, were among the 97 people killed when an Airbus A320, operated by Pakistan International Airlines, crashed into a Karachi neighbourhood - Pakistan's worst air disaster since 2012.
"We held many calls deliberating with doctors and family ... Our biggest concern was that they made the trip safely," said their son, Inam Ur Rahmaan, who instead of welcoming his parents for the Eid al-Fitr holiday found himself picking through the wreckage of flight PK8303 praying for a miracle.
"I got in my car and followed the smoke and the ambulances," said Rahmaan.
"When I saw the area, I realised that it would be a miracle if they had made it."
There were two survivors from onboard the aircraft, while no fatalities were reported on the ground in the densely packed neighbourhood of multi-story homes abutting the eastern edge of Jinnah International Airport where the plane came down.
More than two dozen homes were damaged as the airliner roared in, leaving a tangle of severed electric cables and exposed rebar - a broken wing rested against the side of a home, an engine on the ground nearby.
The jet fuel set the wreckage ablaze, along with homes and vehicles, sending black smoke into the sky, a Reuters witness said.
Crowds rushed to the site, relatives searching for loved ones, rescue workers and the curious. Scores of ambulances and fire-engines jammed the narrow, debris-cluttered streets.
One rescue worker told Reuters two bodies were found with oxygen masks on. Many bodies pulled from the wreckage were charred beyond recognition.
People carry the coffins of husband and wife who were killed in a plane crash, during a funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
"They'll provide all possible assistance including decoding the black box," the spokesman Khan, referring to the flight data recorder.
SCREAMS AND FIRE
Shahid Ahmed, 45, was at the airport waiting for his mother to arrive. When he reached the crash site he saw rescuers retrieving bodies and people taking selfies.
"There was no one responsible at the site, people were busy posing for pictures," said a distraught Ahmed, who lost his mother, Dishad Begum, 75, who was also flying to Karachi for Eid.
After scouring the site and failing to find his mother, Ahmed went to look for her in hospitals.
"There was no list of the dead or injured at any of the hospitals, it was all chaos and mismanagement," said Ahmed, who sobbed as he recounted the ordeal.
"Searching for our mother's body was a nightmare."
One of the survivors, engineer Muhammad Zubair, told Geo News the pilot came down to land, briefly touched down, then pulled up again.
Soldiers look at the debris of a plane after it crashed in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
"I could hear screams from all directions. Kids and adults. All I could see was fire. I couldn't see any people – just hear their screams," he said.
Rahmaan said his family was still in shock.
"There's no Eid in our home," he said.
Rahmaan said he took some comfort from knowing his parents always wanted to be with each other.
"Whatever's happened, whatever the reason behind it, they always wanted to be together. At the end, they were together."
- Karachi plane crash leaves grim task
- Karachi plane crash death toll hits 97
- Pakistan crash pilot reported technical errors
- Karachi mayor expects no plane crash survivors
- Calls for protest march in HK against security laws
- 'Honour killings' show Pakistan women need digital skills
- Pakistan's virus cases, deaths tick higher
- US hasn’t cut Afghan security funds
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mockbul Hossain, ex-Dhaka MP and Awami League leader, dies from COVID-19
- AK Azad says he has recovered from COVID-19
- Tycoon Saiful Alam's mother, son contract COVID-19
- First signs if a COVID-19 vaccine works possible in autumn: GAVI
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Hasina calls for efforts to help the poor as Bangladesh gears up for Eid in pandemic
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Fazle Kabir to continue as Bangladesh Bank governor as govt is bending rules
- Millions in Bangladesh pray for healing of COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh reports 28 new virus deaths, a daily record, as cases surge by 1,532