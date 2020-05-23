PIA spokesman says blackbox recovered from Karachi plane crash site
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2020 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2020 06:40 PM BdST
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from site of a place crash in Karachi, an airline spokesman said on Saturday.
"The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board," Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.
A PIA Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport.
