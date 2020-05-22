Karachi mayor says he doesn’t expect survivors from crashed plane
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2020 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2020 07:01 PM BdST
There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the city's mayor Waseem Akhtar told Reuters.
"At the moment we have the view that there will be no survivors from the plane itself but it is not confirmed," Akhtar said by phone from the scene of the crash. He said there were thought to be survivors from the area where the plane crashed.
