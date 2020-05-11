Masks and no touching: Indonesia aims to keep traditional markets alive
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2020 08:24 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 08:24 AM BdST
A traditional market on the island of Java has moved outdoors and set stalls at least a metre (3.3 ft) apart as Indonesia looks to safely maintain the bazaars where most people go to get affordable food and are part of the fabric of society.
The 857 vendors at the Salatiga market in Central Java province, as well as visitors, are required to wear masks and avoid physical contact with each other to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, the head of the vendor association said.
A vegetable seller said the social distancing measures made him feel safe and comfortable at work. At least eight confirmed cases of the virus have been found in the city of Salatiga, local media has reported.
Indonesia, which had over 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, has been reluctant to enforce a complete nationwide lockdown. Instead, many cities have adopted "large-scale social restrictions" that have closed businesses and encouraged people to stay home.
Attempts to keep traditional market stalls running are happening elsewhere in the country, in one form for or another, with precautions in place.
In Depok, a city near the capital Jakarta, for example, one vegetable seller has set up his stall in a residential area to make sure residents can buy necessities without having to venture too far from home.
Customers must wear masks, sit apart while waiting for their turn to shop and wash their hands after shopping.
"This rule must be obeyed by everyone because it is a shared responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said local resident Sumarna, who uses only one name, after shopping at the stall.
Indonesian authorities expect cases of the new coronavirus to peak in late May and taper off in the following month, if the country is successful in avoiding a second wave of infections.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lockdowns pile job losses and hunger onto Syrian refugees' plight
- Taliban blow up police chief in latest Afghanistan attack
- Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens
- Pakistan excludes religious sect from minority commission
- Pakistan to start easing lockdown amid sharp coronavirus spread
- United States' Khalilzad to meet Taliban in Qatar, visit India, Pakistan
- India delivers more COVID-19 testing kits to Bangladesh
- No meat? Climate-smart vegetables keep Kashmir fed in coronavirus crisis
- Sewer cleaners wanted in Pakistan: Only Christians need apply
- Taliban bomb kills at least five at Afghan military centre
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Virus conspiracists elevate a new champion
- Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Jute joy amid coronavirus cloud over Bangladesh exports