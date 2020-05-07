India delivers COVID-19 testing kits to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 04:32 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 04:58 AM BdST
India has delivered to Bangladesh the third tranche of emergency medical assistance supplies consisting of RT-PCR COVID-19 testing kits capable of running 30,000 tests.
High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das handed the kits to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Made in India’s My Lab Discovery Solutions, the kits are “widely used” in the country, the high commission said in a statement.
“This reflects the importance attached to the bilateral relationship by India,” the statement said.
Momen appreciated India’s help for the three tranches of assistance following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
This assistance is covered under the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference with leaders of other South Asian countries on Mar 15.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also attended the meeting. India contributed $10 million to the fund while other countries pledged to add to it with Bangladesh committing $1.5 million.
