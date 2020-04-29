Home > World > South Asia

Modi, Hasina discuss coronavirus situation, ‘happy’ with SAARC arrangements

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Apr 2020 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 10:17 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have discussed the coronavirus situation in South Asia in a phone call.

Both expressed “happiness” about the progress in implementing the arrangements made between the leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation last month, India’s Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

Modi, on behalf of the people of India and on his own, greeted Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on Ramadan in the phone call on Wednesday.

They briefed each other on the measures being taken to mitigate the pandemic’s effects in their countries.

Modi thanked Hasina for contributing $1.5 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund that he proposed in the video conference on Mar 15.

Hasina thanked Modi for taking the lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID-19 in the region and for aiding Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building.

They expressed “satisfaction” at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air.

Modi recalled the “shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, and expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations”, the PIB of India said.

He assured Hasina of India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

He also conveyed his “best wishes” on Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

