Home > World > South Asia

More than 500 civilians die in Afghan violence in first quarter: UN

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Apr 2020 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 11:25 AM BdST

More than 500 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year as violence raged even after an agreement between the United States and the Taliban on withdrawing foreign forces, the United Nations said on Monday.

In all, fighting in the first three months caused 1,293 civilian casualties, of which 760 were injuries and the rest deaths, including 152 children and 60 women, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a quarterly report.

The violence increased after a Feb 29 US-Taliban pact on the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. It includes a commitment by the Taliban and the Afghan government to work towards peace.

"The report tracks a disturbing increase in violence during March at a time when it was hoped that the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban would commence peace negotiations, as well as seek ways to defuse the conflict and prioritise efforts to protect all Afghans from the impact of COVID-19," UNAMA said.

Despite that, the number of casualties in the first three months of this year was the lowest since 2012. The period included a reduction in violence leading up to the signing of the pact.

Deborah Lyons, the UN secretary-general's Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, reiterated calls for a ceasefire, which the Taliban have rejected in recent days.

"To safeguard the lives of countless civilians in Afghanistan and to give the nation hope of a better future, it is imperative that violence is stopped,” she said.

Efforts towards formal peace talks have been fraying as the Taliban attack government forces, despite warnings from the United States that they need to reduce violence, as well as disagreements over the release of prisoners.

A political feud within the Afghan government, between the president and his main rival after a disputed election, has also distracted attention from the peace effort.

The number of civilian deaths caused by anti-government forces, especially the Taliban, increased by more than 20% compared with the first quarter of 2019, UNAMA said.

Targeted killings, summary executions and abductions of civilians were also on the rise, it said.

A Taliban spokesman rejected the figures and said they had a commission for preventing civilian casualties which had brought them down to "near zero".

Afghan government forces and other pro-government forces, including foreign troops, were responsible for almost a third of the deaths, UNAMA said.

Air strikes and clashes involving indirect fire by those forces were the reason for more child deaths, it said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Over 500 civilians killed in Afghan violence: UN

A doctor holds a vial containing a sample from a swab test of a resident, during a nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of COVID-19, in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS

India eases restrictions for small businesses

An Afghan man wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall painted with photo of Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 13, 2020.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire

File Photo

169 more Bangladeshis return from India

Members of Pakistan's moon sighting committee perform evening prayers after they tried to look for the new moon that will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, amid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan Apr 23, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan’s Sindh province bans Ramadan prayer at mosques

FILE PHOTO: Muslims run to join others for Friday prayer, despite lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Imams overrule virus lockdown in Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Muslims maintain safe distance as they attend Friday prayer after government limited congregational prayers and ordered to stay home, in efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan April 17, 2020. REUTERS

Doctors urge Pakistan to reimpose mosque restrictions

Members of Afghan security forces cross a road as smoke billows from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS

Dozens die in Afghan clashes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.