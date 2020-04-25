India, Pakistan ease restrictions for some small businesses amid lockdown
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Apr 2020 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 02:22 PM BdST
The Indian government allowed a limited reopening of shops in neighbourhoods and residential areas from Saturday, more than a month after the nation went into a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.
Late on Friday the federal home ministry said retail shops could start operations with the staff number reduced by 50%, while also requiring appropriate social distancing, wearing of masks and gloves during work.
The sale of liquor and other non-essential items will continue to be prohibited, and no shops in large market places, multi-brand and single-brand malls will be allowed to open for business till May 3.
India has reported 24,506 cases of the coronavirus and 775 deaths, with authorities setting up new teams to focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures.
In neighbouring Pakistan, the government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 9. However, it is switching to a so-called “smart lockdown” from Saturday for targeted tracking and tracing of cases while allowing some industrial and commercial activities to begin under safety guidelines.
“Isolating these cases and their contacts will improve our ability to contain the disease alongside allowing the economy to function and people to get employment,” said Asad Umar, Pakistan’s planning minister, who also oversees the coronavirus national response body.
“This upcoming month of Ramadan will be decisive,” he said, emphasising that adhering to the government’s virus containment measures will enable the further re-starting of parts of the economy.
Prayer congregations for Ramadan have also been allowed in Pakistan with the exception of the southern province of Sindh, where doctors have warned the virus could spread rapidly.
In Karachi, the capital of Sindh and Pakistan’s largest city, most mosques were closed to the public for the Ramadan evening prayer gatherings, which began on Friday.
As of Saturday, Pakistan reported 11,940 cases of infections, including 253 deaths.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire
- 169 more Bangladeshis stuck in India return home
- Pakistan's Sindh province bans prayer at mosques during Ramadan
- Imams overrule Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown as Ramadan nears
- Pakistani doctors urge government to reimpose mosque restrictions
- Clashes across Afghanistan kill dozens of security force members, militants
- Sri Lankan Tamils living abroad struggle to reclaim land from afar
- Malaysia detains two suspected Rohingyas for alleged migrant smuggling
- Afghan prisoner exchanges, US peace plan threatened by coronavirus
- Police in Indian-administered Kashmir target journalists for alleged 'fake news'
Most Read
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved
- Bangladesh Army moves to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
- Crescent moon sighted: Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Saturday
- Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks
- Bangladesh records 503 new virus cases, steepest jump in 24 hours
- Power of sun is seen as slowing the coronavirus
- Mystery of India's lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend