169 more Bangladeshis stuck in India return home
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2020 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 08:22 PM BdST
Another 169 Bangladeshis stuck in India amid the coronavirus lockdown have returned home.
A US-Bangla Airlines chartered flight with 164 adults and five infants on board arrived in Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport from Chennai at 2.56pm on Friday, spokesperson for the airline Md Kamrul Islam said.
A total of 500 Bangladeshis had earlier been repatriated from different parts of India by three US-Bangla flights.
Bangladesh closed its airports to arrivals from all European countries, except Britain, to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Mar 16. UK was later included in the suspension.
Entry from the other countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore has also been suspended since Mar 21.
The government extended the ban on passenger flights to Apr 30, except the ones carrying Chinese nationals to and from China.
