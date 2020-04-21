Home > World > South Asia

Malaysia detains two suspected Rohingyas for alleged migrant smuggling

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Apr 2020 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 08:01 PM BdST

Malaysia has detained two men believed to be ethnic Rohingyas from Myanmar for suspected trafficking of illegal migrants, maritime officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made following investigations into the arrival of a boat carrying 202 suspected Rohingya refugees to Malaysia earlier this month, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement.

It said a 36-year-old man believed to be Rohingya and carrying documents from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR was arrested at a house in Malaysia's northern Kedah state on April 17.

A second man, aged 31, was detained two days later, the MMEA's state deputy director of operations Zulinda Ramly said.

"Both suspects are believed to have acted as masterminds and land agents who handled the entry and exit of illegal migrants," she said, adding that a third suspect was still at large.

Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee status, is a favoured destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar and squalid conditions at refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Lured by traffickers, hundreds attempt the perilous voyage to Malaysia on overcrowded, rickety vessels each year.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar does not recognise Rohingya as citizens and they face severe curbs on freedom of movement as well as access to healthcare and education.

Myanmar denies persecuting Rohingya and says they are not an indigenous ethnic group but immigrants from South Asia.

More than a million live in refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, the majority having been driven from homes in Myanmar after a 2017 military crackdown the army said was a response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

Rights groups fear coronavirus lockdowns across Southeast Asia could trigger a repeat of a 2015 crisis when a crackdown by Thailand prompted smugglers to abandon their human cargo at sea.

At least 32 ethnic Rohingya died and hundreds were left starving on a ship that drifted for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh officials said last week.

In a separate case, Malaysia turned away another boat carrying 200 suspected Rohingya on Thursday after providing them with food supplies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Afghan National Procurement Authority workers spray disinfectants to the hand of a man amid concerns about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Afghan prisoner exchanges threatened by virus

Freelance Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zehra. Courtesy: Facebook

Kashmir police target journalists for 'fake news'

General view of Darul Aman palace,which is being used as a temporary health facility to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after Afghanistan's Minister of Publich Health Ferozuddin Feroz decided to adapt the building for these purposes, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

20 Afghan presidential palace staff infected with virus

FILE PHOTO: Muslims run to join others for Friday prayer, despite lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations

People wearing protective face masks leave work after office hours in Central Business District, as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Beijing, China, April 17, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 4,632

Army soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar March 28, 2011. Photo: Reuters

32 killed in Myanmar clash: UN

Pakistani child bride courts justice

Lockdown ignites protest in India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.