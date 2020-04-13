Home > World > South Asia

Pakistani prime minister appeals for debt relief to combat coronavirus fallout

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2020 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 02:34 PM BdST

Pakistan has appealed to international stakeholders for urgent debt relief for developing countries so they can deal more effectively with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Sunday.

Pakistan has recorded 5,183 cases of the virus, with 88 deaths. The country's already-struggling economy has been hit hard by nationwide preventive lockdowns that have brought economic activity to a halt and caused widespread unemployment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a video message released by the foreign office, said he was worried people in the developing world would die of hunger as a result of lockdowns.

"Pakistan with a population of 220 million, so far the best stimulus package we can afford is $8 billion," Khan said in the video, adding that highly indebted countries lack fiscal space to spend on health and social support.

Pakistan, which is over $100 billion in debt to foreign lenders and spends the largest chunk of its budget on debt servicing, last week began a $900 million cash disbursement programme to 12 million poor families rendered unemployed due to lockdowns.

Khan said he appealed to world leaders, the heads of financial institutions and the secretary-general of the United Nations to get together to announce a debt relief initiative for developing countries.

Pakistan will receive $1.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of organisation's Rapid Financing Instrument to help finance the country's response to the virus.

It is also currently in the first year of a three-year $6 billion IMF programme to help its ailing economy.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Indian army soldier patrols along a highway on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 29, 2016. Reuters

Pakistan-India border shelling kills 3

Hassan, 27, a student from Pakistan who has been trapped in China's Wuhan city after the outbreak of the coronavirus, is seen in this undated photograph provided to Reuters. REUTERS

Pakistani students in Wuhan emerge from lockdown

A newly freed Taliban prisoner hugs his relatives outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2020. REUTERS

Afghan govt frees 100 Taliban prisoners

Doctors wearing face masks chant slogans during a protest against the lack of protective gears for medical staff who are treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Quetta, Pakistan Apr 6, 2020 REUTERS

Doctors strike in Pakistan

A worker marks on the cloth to make face masks at a factory, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, Mar 26, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistanis in UAE seek to return home

The village of Dhye Khola, Nepal on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The New York Times

Nepal’s climate migrants struggle to live as Himalayas warm

‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on no-man’s-land

File Photo: Travellers crowd Benapole Land Port after announcement of coronavirus lockdown.

TV cameraman contracts virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.