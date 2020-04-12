Home > World > South Asia

Shelling across Pakistan-India border kills three

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Apr 2020 11:52 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 11:52 PM BdST

Shelling across the border between India and Pakistan killed three Indian civilians and wounded two Pakistani civilians, military officials from the two sides said on Sunday.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged mortar and artillery shelling along the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region. The sporadic exchanges began on Saturday and continued into Sunday.

Both countries claim the region in full, but rule only parts, and often accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire pact by shelling and firing across the LoC.

Pakistani troops targeted civilians living near the LoC, killing three people, including a child and a woman, and wounding five, Vijay Kumar, police chief of Kashmir, told Reuters.

Pakistan blames Indian troops for ceasefire violations and targeting civilians in Kashmir.

Two Pakistani civilians were injured due to shelling from India, Major-General Babar Iftikhar of the public relations wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a Tweet.

Tension between the two countries was renewed when New Delhi withdrew the autonomy of the Kashmir region in 2019 and split it into territories federally administered by India. Until then, it had had autonomy over all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

India accuses its neighbour of training and then sending militants across the border to launch attacks and support a separatist movement against Indian rule.

Pakistan denies giving material support to militants in Kashmir but says it provides moral and diplomatic backing for the self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Indian army soldier patrols along a highway on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 29, 2016. Reuters

Pakistan-India border shelling kills 3

Hassan, 27, a student from Pakistan who has been trapped in China's Wuhan city after the outbreak of the coronavirus, is seen in this undated photograph provided to Reuters. REUTERS

Pakistani students in Wuhan emerge from lockdown

A newly freed Taliban prisoner hugs his relatives outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2020. REUTERS

Afghan govt frees 100 Taliban prisoners

Doctors wearing face masks chant slogans during a protest against the lack of protective gears for medical staff who are treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Quetta, Pakistan Apr 6, 2020 REUTERS

Doctors strike in Pakistan

A worker marks on the cloth to make face masks at a factory, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, Mar 26, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistanis in UAE seek to return home

The village of Dhye Khola, Nepal on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The New York Times

Nepal’s climate migrants struggle to live as Himalayas warm

‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on no-man’s-land

File Photo: Travellers crowd Benapole Land Port after announcement of coronavirus lockdown.

TV cameraman contracts virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.