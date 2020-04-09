Afghan govt frees 100 Taliban prisoners as part of peace process
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Apr 2020 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 11:45 AM BdST
The Afghan government freed 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday as a first step in a peace process with the hardline Islamists, despite the group's suspension of talks on a planned prisoner exchange crucial to moving to formal talks to end years of war.
Differences over the prisoner release question have been complicating US brokered attempts to create a lasting peace agreement to end more than 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence, as part of our efforts for peace," said Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council, which has been negotiating with the Taliban.
A February pact between the United States and the Taliban, under which US-led international forces will withdraw in phases in exchange for Taliban security guarantees, is the best chance to reduce US military involvement in Afghanistan.
But peace hinges on talks between the US-backed Afghan government and the militants. A prisoner exchange is meant to build confidence on both sides for those talks.
Despite this week's setbacks over the prisoner releases, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said progress had been made since he visited Kabul on March 23 and also met Taliban officials in Qatar to iron out the differences.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Afghan govt frees 100 Taliban prisoners as part of peace process
- Doctors strike in southwest Pakistan in row over coronavirus protection
- Thousands of Pakistanis in UAE seek to return home amid coronavirus outbreak
- As Himalayas warm, Nepal’s climate migrants struggle to survive
- ‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic
- Pakistan worshippers clash with police trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown
- 2,500 Bangladeshis stranded in India amid coronavirus lockdown
- More Afghan women find solace in drugs as coronavirus, migration upends life
- Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
- Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum