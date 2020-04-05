Home > World > South Asia

‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic

  Abu Daud, Khagrachhari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 04:47 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 04:47 AM BdST

A “mentally disabled” woman has been stuck on the no-man’s-land along the border between India and Bangladesh at Khagrachhari’s Ramgarh for three days amid the coronavirus pandemic.  

Both Border Guard Bangladesh and India’s Border Security Force have denied her entry as the countries are on lockdown due to the outbreak.

BGB and BSF sat for several times but could not take any decision on her.

Ramgarh 40 BGB Battalion has hung posters with her photo in the area hoping to find her relatives though locals have claimed she came from the other side of the border.

The border guards and locals were providing her with food.

Ramgarh 43 BGB commander Lt Col Tariqul Islam told bdnews24.com on Saturday that the woman “with mental disabilities” came from India three days ago.    

“We can’t confirm which country she belongs to because she can’t speak. We held meetings with the BSF at Border Out Post, battalion and sector commander levels but failed to find any way out of the stalemate,” he said.

No one is ready to take any risk during the lockdown, he added.

The woman tried to cross the border into Bangladesh near Ramgarh’s SDO bungalow on Thursday afternoon, local journalist Nizam Uddin Lavlu said, referring to witnesses.

She tried to return when the BGB personnel stopped her but after the BSF members also denied her entry, she was stuck on the bank of the Feni River, he said.

The local authority has nothing to do about her as the woman did not cross the border into Bangladesh, Ramgarh Upazila Executive Officer ANM Badruddoza said.

“It totally depends on the BGB now,” he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Travellers crowd Benapole Land Port after announcement of coronavirus lockdown.

TV cameraman contracts virus

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a mosque, during a lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan Apr 3, 2020. REUTERS

Worshippers, police clash in Pakistan

A drug addicted mother stands in the doorway of her house in Nimruz's capital Zaranj. About 10 percent of addicts are women here, the National Police estimates in Zaranj, Afghanistan on January 21, 2020. Thomson Reuters

Afghan women turn to drugs amid pandemic

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court, after court hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands December 12, 2019. Reuters

Virus pushes Suu Kyi to join Facebook

British-born Islamic militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is surrounded by armed police as he arrives at a court in Karachi, Pakistan Mar 29, 2002. REUTERS

Pakistan commutes death sentence of Pearl killer

FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation (R) gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo

27 Afghan forces killed in Taliban attacks

A suspected missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

N Korea fires more missiles than ever amid virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation (R) gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo

Taliban refuses talks with Afghan govt

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.