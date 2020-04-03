2,500 Bangladeshis stranded in India amid coronavirus lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST
Around 2,500 Bangladeshis have been stranded in India due to travel bans imposed along with a lockdown to stem the coronavirus infection.
They include more than 1,000 students who are there to study, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The government was “keeping a close eye on the stranded Bangladeshis so that they do not face any problem there”, it said.
The statement gave the figure citing the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
The high commission and the other Bangladesh missions in India will take steps if the stranded Bangladeshis face financial or other problems, it said.
It also promised quick steps to bring them back once the situation normalises.
India announced a nationwide lockdown from Mar 25 to Apr 14 to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. It has banned inbound travelling and discouraged those in the country to travel abroad.
Bangladesh has also been almost under lockdown since Mar 26.
